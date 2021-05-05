Los Angeles Lakers superstar Anthony Davis may be one of the NBA’s best defensive players, but even he has a tough time guarding some players.

He recently admitted that Brooklyn Nets standout Kevin Durant is the toughest player in the league to defend, at least for him.

Durant is, without a doubt, one of the league’s most dominant players of the past decade. He has won four NBA scoring titles, his first coming when he was just 21 years of age, and he was named the league MVP in 2014.

When he tore his Achilles during the 2019 NBA Finals, some feared that his days as an elite player were over.

However, this season he has looked exactly like the Durant of old. Coming into Tuesday’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks, he was averaging 28.1 points per game on the season while shooting a sizzling 54.8 percent from the field and 47.8 percent from 3-point range.

Durant’s unique combination of length, agility, speed and skills has given many players, even All-NBA defenders, fits over the years.