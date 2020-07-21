Anthony Davis Proclaims He Wants to Be a Laker for Life: ‘Purple Till the Day I Die’

Anthony Davis has yet to sign a long-term deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, but he recently expressed his desire to be a Lakers lifer from here on out.

From within the NBA’s bubble in Orlando, Fla., Davis issued a message that should come as music to the ears of Lakers fans everywhere.

Ever since the Lakers traded for Davis last offseason, it has been expected that he will eventually sign a multi-year contract with the team.

This offseason, Davis can either opt out of the final year of his current contract to sign a new deal or opt into the final year of his deal.

Whatever Davis ends up doing, it seems a foregone conclusion that he will be signing with the Lakers.

Davis has the chance to follow in the footsteps of some of the greatest Lakers big men ever. Players like Shaquille O’Neal and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar made names for themselves by dominating on the court and winning multiple titles with the Lakers.

In his first year with the team, Davis has a chance to notch one championship on his belt.

With the 2019-20 season on the cusp of its resumption, Davis and the Lakers are amongst the clear favorites to bring home the title.

If they succeed in that goal, the chances that Davis ends up remaining with the team for the long-term surely will only go up.