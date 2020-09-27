The dynamic duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis has carried the Los Angeles Lakers to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2010.

James did his part by beasting in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals to the tune of 38 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists.

After the game, Davis showered his fellow superstar with props.

“Knowing how hard it is to get to this point now, going through this season, how about LeBron being there (the NBA Finals) nine out of the last 10 seasons,” asked Lakers sideline reporter Mike Trudell. “What does that tell you?” “[He’s] the best to ever do it,” responded Davis. “Nine out of 10, that’s tough. We got guys who’d been in the league for 10-plus years, 15-plus years, and only been once or no times or haven’t even gotten that close and to go nine out of 10, it speaks volumes of the type of player he is. He leads the team that he’s on, no matter who he has on the floor with him, he going to lead and he’s gonna do everything in his power to make sure that team comes out victorious.”

After Kobe Bryant won his fifth title in 2010, James took over as the game’s most dominant player, not just in terms of individual production, but also in terms of getting his team to the winner’s circle.

Other than last season, when the Lakers missed the playoffs, James has led his squad to the championship series in each of his last nine postseason appearances. It’s a streak that dates back to when he took his talents to South Beach for the 2010-11 campaign.

It’s a Herculean feat that will now give him the opportunity to win his fourth championship, which would be the Lakers’ 17th.

The Lakers will have to do it against either the Miami Heat or the Boston Celtics, both of which will face off in Game 6 of their Eastern Conference final series on Sunday.