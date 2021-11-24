Anthony Davis explains why he thought LeBron James being suspended vs. Knicks was ‘weird’

On Tuesday, LeBron James served his one-game suspension for hitting the Detroit Pistons’ Isaiah Stewart in the face on Sunday.

Teammate Anthony Davis felt that perhaps a suspension wasn’t warranted for the four-time MVP.

AD says LeBron getting suspended was "weird" because the NBA basically blamed him for Stewart's reaction. "I was surprised. I didn't think he'd get suspended… It was an accident. He accidentally hit him in the face." — Harrison Faigen (@hmfaigen) November 24, 2021

Without James, the Los Angeles Lakers overcame a big deficit against the Pistons and won thanks to a dominant fourth quarter.

On Tuesday, at Madison Square Garden, L.A. once again fell behind by a huge margin, only to make it a competitive game in the second half.

This time, however, it wasn’t enough, as the Lakers fell to the New York Knicks 106-100.

Davis was dominant against the Pistons with 30 points, 10 rebounds, six assists, five blocked shots and four steals.

But he was not able to duplicate that type of performance in New York, partly because he was dealing with flu-like symptoms.

The Brow only mustered 20 points on 7-of-17 shooting from the field and 5-of-11 shooting from the free-throw line. He also grabbed just six rebounds.

Russell Westbrook led the Lakers’ comeback almost by himself. He had an outstanding game with 31 points, 13 boards and 10 dimes, despite playing very poorly in the first half.

The Lakers are now 9-10, and the anxiety surrounding the team and its chances of winning another NBA title is growing.

There is even a little bit of speculation that third-year head coach Frank Vogel may be on the hot seat, if not now then soon.