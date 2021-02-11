- Anthony Davis gives optimistic update on his lingering Achilles injury
Anthony Davis gives optimistic update on his lingering Achilles injury
- Updated: February 11, 2021
Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis gave an update on the Achilles injury that has kept him out of the lineup the past two games.
Davis did not commit to playing in Friday’s contest against the Memphis Grizzlies, but it does sound like he is taking a step in the right direction.
Anthony Davis said he felt soreness in right calf area starting about two weeks ago. He’s feeling better today: “I feel good. I feel good right now. We’ll see how it feels tomorrow and make a decision from there.”
— Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) February 11, 2021
The Lakers are being cautious with Davis, as they know it is more important that he is healthy this postseason.
Still, Davis missing time with any injury is concerning for the Lakers. Los Angeles is fighting for the top seed in the Western Conference, and it is much harder to win games without its star forward.
This season, Davis has been hampered by several injuries but is still putting up impressive numbers.
The seven-time All-Star is averaging 22.3 points and 8.6 rebounds per game this season.
If Davis is unable to play on Friday, the Lakers will likely continue to turn to Kyle Kuzma and Markieff Morris to fill his minutes.
The Lakers have a ton of depth at the forward position, so if Davis isn’t feeling 100 percent, there is a good chance he could miss his third straight game.