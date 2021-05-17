The Los Angeles Lakers need a win over the New Orleans Pelicans tonight to have any chance of avoiding the league’s play-in tournament to make the playoffs.

The Lakers will also need the Portland Trail Blazers to lose to the Denver Nuggets in order to get the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference.

Los Angeles announced its starting lineup for tonight’s contest, and it will include both star Anthony Davis and star LeBron James.

LAL will start their preferred lineup: Schroder, KCP, LeBron, AD and Drummond for the 3rd time together. They also have everybody available off the bench, including Caruso (missed last two games) and Dudley (returning from a knee injury). — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) May 17, 2021

The Lakers are going all out to win on Sunday, as it would give them more time off before the postseason starts if they can avoid the play-in tournament.

Los Angeles beat the Indiana Pacers on Saturday to keep its hopes of the No. 6 seed alive, but it doesn’t control its own fate today.

James finally returned to the lineup on Saturday after missing time with an ankle injury, and it appears he and Davis are good to go for the playoffs since they are playing on a back-to-back today.

The Lakers and Pelicans tip off at 6 p.m. PST on Sunday.