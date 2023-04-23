- Lakers announce starting 5 for critical Game 3 vs. Grizzlies
Lakers announce starting 5 for critical Game 3 vs. Grizzlies
- Updated: April 22, 2023
The Los Angeles Lakers will play host to the Memphis Grizzlies in an important Game 3 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs on Saturday.
They announced their starting lineup for the contest, and they will continue to go with the same five men they have relied on for the last several weeks.
Starters for Game 3 – Grizzlies @ Lakers: pic.twitter.com/am3ZJUmLle
— Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) April 23, 2023
The one notable name in the starting lineups for both teams is Ja Morant, who was unable to play in Game 2 because of a right hand injury he aggravated late in Game 1. Still, the Grizzlies were able to tie the series without him, setting up this swing game on Saturday.
Even before he sustained his injury in Game 1, Morant played well beneath his standards, as holding him in check has been job one for Los Angeles since the series started.
The team has other points of emphasis, however. Perhaps the biggest one, other than defending Morant, is getting Anthony Davis going after he shot 4-of-14 in Game 2. Memphis swarmed him with multiple defenders, and the Lakers will need to find ways to get him easy shots in the paint before any double teams can materialize.
In addition, guard D’Angelo Russell shot very poorly on Wednesday, and a great game from him, efficiency-wise, would serve as a significant shot in the arm for his team.
Many are also intrigued to see how LeBron James comes out after Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks made some provocative comments about him following Game 2. James doesn’t necessarily need to have a huge scoring night, but he will need to impose his will at times for L.A. to go up 2-1 in the series.
A big key for him will be attacking the basket, something he did a better job of late in Game 2, and not merely settling for long jumpers.