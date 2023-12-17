Lakers among betting favorites to acquire Draymond Green

Draymond Green is currently serving an indefinite suspension levied by the NBA, and the Golden State Warriors have publicly expressed support for their troublesome star.

But a popular betting site has already posted odds on Green’s possible next destination if the Warriors decide to trade him, and the Los Angeles Lakers are one of the top favorites.

According to odds from Bovada, the Lakers at +300 are the second choice to potentially wind up with Green, behind the Dallas Mavericks at +210. Other possibilities include the Cleveland Cavaliers, Indiana Pacers and Sacramento Kings, each at +500. The Detroit Pistons, Philadelphia 76ers and San Antonio Spurs also are listed at +800 each.

Green is serving his second suspension of the season early in the campaign. The latest is the result of him hitting Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic in the face during their game on Tuesday. The first was for five games after the 33-year-old used a chokehold on Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert during an altercation on Nov. 14.

The current ban reportedly was determined after Green, Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. and the league discussed the matter. The NBA said the punishment took into account Green’s repeated history of unsportsmanlike acts. The 12-season veteran also is expected to undergo counseling and must meet certain conditions in order to return to the court.

The All-Star has received words of support from head coach Steve Kerr, teammate Stephen Curry and Gobert as well.

“The one who choked Rudy, the one who took a wild flail at Jusuf, the one who punched Jordan [Poole] last year — that’s the guy who needs to change,” Kerr said. “This is not just about an outburst on the court. It’s about his life. It’s about someone who I believe in, someone I have known for decades, who I love for his loyalty.”

But it is clear that the situation is not helping the Warriors, who are reeling with a 10-14 record entering their game Saturday against the Brooklyn Nets. Golden State has lost three in a row and 12 of its past 16 games and looks nothing like a perennial title contender.

Green’s status as a four-time NBA champion could be attractive to a team with those aspirations, like the Lakers. But such a club also would have to consider the effect his addition could have on the team dynamic.

The Lakers have been rumored to be looking to shake up their roster almost since the season began, with Zach LaVine and Alex Caruso named as possible targets. If Green does hit the market, the team would have to decide if his possible contributions are worth the potential trouble.