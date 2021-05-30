- Video: LeBron James throws down ridiculous off-the-backboard dunk over Suns defender
- Video: LeBron James says he’d rather retire than play for Orlando Magic
- Report: Lakers provide huge update on Anthony Davis’ availability for Game 4 vs. Suns
- Markieff Morris sends message of support to Clippers player as he breaks shooting slump
- Anthony Davis adamantly reveals his status for Game 4 vs. Suns
- Report: Anthony Davis and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope questionable to play in Game 4 vs. Suns
- Report: Lakers release MRI results on Kentavious Caldwell-Pope’s latest quad injury
- Report: Lakers were able to utilize film room for first time this season on Wednesday
- Chris Paul throws shade at referee Scott Foster after Game 3 loss to Lakers
- Anthony Davis says LeBron James told him he still has ‘another gear’ he can go to
Video: LeBron James throws down ridiculous off-the-backboard dunk over Suns defender
-
- Updated: May 30, 2021
The Los Angeles Lakers are engaged in a dogfight with the Phoenix Suns in Game 4 of their Western Conference quarterfinal series.
The highlight of the first half came when guard Alex Caruso threw the ball off the backboard to LeBron James for a dunk to finish a beautiful fast break.
LEBRON SLAMS IT OFF THE BACKBOARD 🤯
(Via @NBATV)pic.twitter.com/sm8WWgREUx
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 30, 2021
After taking some time to recover from a severe high ankle sprain, James is starting to look a lot like his old self. As he did in Game 3, he attacked the basket pretty consistently in Game 4, both in transition and in the half court.
The Lakers trailed the Suns 54-50 at halftime, and James led the way with 11 points, three rebounds and four assists.
A win today would give L.A. a commanding 3-1 lead and an opportunity to wrap up what days ago looked to be a tough series in just five games.