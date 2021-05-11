- Alex Caruso responds to haters who called Anthony Davis ‘soft’ after he returned from injury
Alex Caruso responds to haters who called Anthony Davis ‘soft’ after he returned from injury
- Updated: May 10, 2021
Los Angeles Lakers guard Alex Caruso thinks Anthony Davis is rounding into form just before the NBA playoffs.
Davis, who had a season-high 42 points in the Lakers’ win over the Phoenix Suns on Sunday, is beginning to look healthy after missing two months with a calf injury.
Caruso said that he saw people calling Davis “soft” on Twitter, and he believes it has awakened the “beast.”
“I can’t speak for him personally, but I know I’ve heard a lot of chit chat, some tweets, some words around the world about ‘AD is so soft and he’s falling all over the place,’ and guys got to understand they’ve just got to give him a couple games to get his feet under him,” Caruso said. “The beast is waking up, as everybody can tell.
“Last game he looked more like himself. This game he’s doing reverse dunks to finish the game. We’re starting to see vintage AD, and he’s rounding into form.”
On the season, Davis is averaging 21.9 points, 8.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game while shooting 49.8 percent from the field.
The Lakers are the No. 7 seed in the West, but Davis is helping the team weather the storm without LeBron James ahead of the playoffs.