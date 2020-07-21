Hardcore Lakers Fan Gets Married in Alex Caruso Jersey; Bald Mamba Responds Accordingly

Los Angeles Lakers guard Alex Caruso quickly developed a cult following among fans of the Purple and Gold after being called up from the G League late last season.

This has led to many fans of the guard expressing their love for him in weird ways, such as one fan who wore Caruso’s jersey while getting married.

Once he found out about it, Caruso went on social media to wish the fan well.

Caruso has become something of a Horatio Alger tale in a league. While at Texas A&M University, he was a rather nondescript player, averaging just 8.0 points and 4.7 assists while at College Station, Texas.

Upon graduating, he went undrafted, but he found his way onto the Lakers farm system in 2017 by virtue of a two-way contract.

Caruso played just 37 games in the 2017-18 season and averaged just 15.2 minutes, looking like a player who didn’t have a lot of potential.

The following season, however, he was called to duty in March following a rash of injuries. This time, he played significant minutes off the bench and made a noticeable impact, which earned him a two-year, $5.5 million contract.

With Avery Bradley not participating in the 2019-20 NBA season’s restart and Rajon Rondo out for up to eight weeks with an injured thumb, Caruso has a prime opportunity to prove his worth beyond a shadow of a doubt.