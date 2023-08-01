Kyrie Irving warns to ‘see what happens in the next few years’ in response to minimal success without LeBron James

Kyrie Irving has had some rocky years in the NBA since his partnership with LeBron James on the Cleveland Cavaliers came to an end.

The point guard has bounced around to three different organizations since leaving the Cavs, and his teams have seen limited success in the process.

However, Irving is confident that his next few years will be different. He took to social media on Tuesday to let folks know.

Pin this tweet and see what happens in the next few years. Hélà

🤞🏾♾🪶 — Chief Hélà 🤞🏾 (@KyrieIrving) August 1, 2023

Irving’s “next few years” are expected to be spent with the Dallas Mavericks, as he signed a three-year deal with the team this offseason.

He spent part of the 2022-23 season with the Mavs, but it didn’t go as planned. The idea was that Irving and Luka Doncic would help Dallas earn a playoff bid and make a run, but the team didn’t even make the play-in tournament.

The good news for the Mavs is that both of their stars will now have the benefit of preparing for the 2023-24 campaign together, and they’ll have the entire regular season to work out any kinks from a cohesion standpoint.

Irving and James accomplished a lot with the Cavs, leading the organization to its first NBA title in 2016. James took home Finals MVP honors that year, but Irving played a crucial role and made perhaps the biggest shot in Cleveland’s history in Game 7.

Irving’s prediction about having success without James over the next few years may calm some of the speculation that the two players will eventually be teammates again. They have been linked to each other countless times in recent seasons, but right now, they seem to be moving in different directions.

As Irving looks to guide the Mavs to a successful 2023-24 season, James will look to do the same with the Lakers. The two teams may ultimately stand in each other’s way in the Western Conference, as both squads have the potential to be major factors in the race to the NBA Finals.

With August officially here, the fall months are just around the corner, which means the NBA will be back in the blink of an eye.