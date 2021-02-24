- Kyrie Irving petitions for NBA to replace current logo with that of Kobe Bryant
- Report: NBA insiders don’t see Jazz on same level as Lakers, Clippers and Nets due to lack of proven star power
- Paul Pierce places LeBron James behind James Harden and Joel Embiid in MVP rankings
- Alex Caruso stars in hilarious and innuendo-laced advertisement for Manscaped
- LeBron James offers disgusted reaction after Devin Booker gets snubbed as NBA All-Star reserve
- Report: Lakers not expected to pursue DeMarcus Cousins
- Report: Hassan Whiteside is ‘possible target’ for Lakers to pursue
- LeBron James takes full responsibility for missing potential game-winning free throw vs. Wizards
- LeBron James gives heated response when asked if he needs more rest
- Report: Lakers waive reserve guard Quinn Cook after loss to Wizards
Kyrie Irving petitions for NBA to replace current logo with that of Kobe Bryant
-
- Updated: February 24, 2021
Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving is one of the current NBA superstars that had a close relationship with Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant.
Irving was devastated when Bryant passed away last year, and like many that admire the five-time champion, he still struggles with the loss of the NBA icon.
On Wednesday, Irving lobbied for Bryant to become the new NBA logo, taking to Instagram to plead his case.
View this post on Instagram
The current NBA logo is a silhouette of another Lakers legend in Jerry West. The former Lakers great has never been fond of being “The Logo” and would likely agree with Irving for the league to change the logo to honor Bryant.
Although Bryant has been honored in many ways since his passing in January of last year, it’s doubtful the league would make such a drastic change. The league has gone with the same logo since 1969, with West as the face or silhouette of the NBA.
However, considering Bryant’s immense popularity and the fact that other current and former NBA stars might also lobby for the league to make the change, it may not be beyond the realm of possibility.
It remains to be seen whether the NBA would ever consider the change as Commissioner Adam Silver and company would have to make massive changes due to the new look.
Stranger things have happened in professional sports, so it can’t be ruled out even if it is coming from Irving of all people.