Help may be on the way for the struggling Los Angeles Lakers, as there’s a chance Anthony Davis will make his long-awaited return to the lineup later this week.

Teammate Kyle Kuzma playfully threatened Davis about playing on Thursday against the Dallas Mavericks.

"His ass better play" – Kyle Kuzma said with a laugh when asked about the potential of Anthony Davis return in Dallas. — Dan Woike (@DanWoikeSports) April 20, 2021

Davis has been out for two months due to a calf strain and Achilles tendonosis. Not surprisingly, the team has struggled without him, especially on the offensive end.

Davis’ absence has been compounded by the fact that LeBron James has been unable to play for a month due to a severe high ankle sprain.

After getting blown out by the Utah Jazz on Monday, the Lakers are in fifth place in the Western Conference. Although they are two full games ahead of the sixth-place Portland Trail Blazers, there is some concern L.A. could fall further in the standings before it returns to full health.

There is no doubt that Davis’ myriad of high-level skills will be much welcomed whenever he returns to the hardwood.