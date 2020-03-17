Kyle Kuzma Is Telling People That Hand Sanitizer Is a Hoax and Doesn’t Work

With fears surrounding the coronavirus continuing across the world, Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma offered a controversial take about the value of hand sanitizer.

Kuzma’s belief that the pandemic is simply an excuse to sell more hand sanitizer is one that’s likely to draw plenty of criticism from different people.

Exactly why Kuzma chose to create a controversy at this time is unknown, considering nothing in his past has suggested that he views major events through such a prism.

The fact that Kuzma, his Lakers teammates and every other NBA player are unable to currently play because of the virus might suggest that simple boredom is behind his thinking.

Since 2020 began, the Lakers organization has already dealt with much more serious situations, including the shocking death of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven others in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26.

In contrast to that tragedy, this is likely to only result in some headshaking in the team’s front office.

In truth, the Lakers would simply like Kuzma to focus on continuing to help the Lakers if or when the season resumes. He’s averaged 12.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 54 games this season, all but seven of those coming off the bench.