Kyle Kuzma sends special shout-out to city of L.A. after Lakers’ win over Wizards

On Friday night, the Los Angeles Lakers played the Washington Wizards in L.A.

That meant the returns of players like Kyle Kuzma and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. Of course, both players spent several years playing with the Lakers, and they were both instrumental in the team’s 2020 NBA championship.

During the most recent offseason, both players were part of the deal that helped the Lakers acquire Russell Westbrook.

After Friday’s game, Kuzma took some time to express his love and gratitude to the L.A. community in a sweet and simple tweet.

LA ❤️✌🏽☮️ — kuz (@kylekuzma) March 12, 2022

During his time with the Lakers, Kuzma had to endure seemingly endless trade rumors. Fans also tended to discuss how his production was shaky at times.

Still, Kuzma put in plenty of work and became a valuable role player during his time with the Lakers. He averaged 15.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game over four seasons.

With the Wizards, his numbers have improved considerably. He has also regained a starting role after serving as a bench player for much of the past two seasons.

This season, Kuzma is averaging an impressive 17.3 points, 8.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. He’s been an important part of the Wizards’ game plan throughout the season.

On Friday night, the Lakers got a big win by a score of 122-109. Despite being on the wrong side of the result, Kuzma definitely left it all on the floor. He was his team’s leading scorer with 23 points in the game. He added seven rebounds and three assists in the contest as well.