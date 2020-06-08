Kyle Kuzma Has Blunt 3-Word Statement With NBA Return on Horizon

With the NBA set to restart the 2019-20 season at the end of July, Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma has declared that he is ready to get back on the court.

Ready to hoop😤😤😤😤😤 — kuz (@kylekuzma) June 8, 2020

Kuzma, 24, is in his third year in the league.

Although Kuzma’s provided decent play for the Lakers this year, his production is down from that of last season when he averaged a career-high 18.7 points per game.

On the current season, the 6-foot-8 pro is putting up just 12.5 points per contest.

Nonetheless, the Lakers are playing amazing basketball. Four-time MVP LeBron James and superstar Anthony Davis have propelled the team to new heights.

As a matter of fact, the Lakers are the best team in the Western Conference.

While some teams are simply happy to get back on the court, the Lakers have a very specific goal in mind: The team wants to bring home the 2020 championship.

The 2019-20 season will resume in Orlando, Fla. on July 31.