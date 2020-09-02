Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell will be rewarded for his Herculean efforts in the playoffs once free agency begins.

On Wednesday, it was reported that the talented guard will sign a max contract extension with the Jazz later this year. Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma couldn’t be happier about the news.

Despite falling to the Denver Nuggets in a seven-game series, Mitchell proved that he is one of the league’s top young scorers. He averaged 36.2 points per game in the series and scored over 50 points in two of the games.

Unfortunately, what will likely stick with Mitchell longest is that his team lost the series after taking a 3-1 lead. The Jazz had a shot at winning Game 7 at the buzzer, but a Mike Conley 3-pointer rattled out as the clock expired.

Luckily for Mitchell, he’s got something very substantial to now look forward to.

As for Kuzma, he’s still very much in the playoff hunt. He and the Lakers will watch Wednesday’s Game 7 matchup between the Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder to find out who they’ll face in the second round of the 2020 NBA Playoffs.