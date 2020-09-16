Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma explained why he didn’t get any joy out of the Los Angeles Clippers losing to the Denver Nuggets in the second round of the NBA playoffs.

Kyle Kuzma says the Lakers didn’t get any joy out of watching the Clippers lose: “We weren’t focused on the Clippers. We never really were.” — Playoff Rivas (@RadRivas) September 16, 2020

The Lakers, who earned the top seed in the Western Conference, easily handled the Houston Rockets in the second round.

Despite having a 3-1 series lead, the Clippers lost three straight, getting blown out in Game 7 by the Nuggets.

While it seemed that the two Los Angeles-based teams were headed for a showdown in the Western Conference Finals, the Clippers didn’t hold up their end of the bargain.

It is not surprising that Kuzma, or the Lakers for that matter, wasn’t focused on the Clippers.

The Lakers have looked as good as advertised in the playoffs, winning eight of their 10 games.

Now, the Lakers turn their focus to Denver in the conference finals.

The Nuggets have gone to a Game 7 in both of their playoff series this year, but they are very resilient.

Game 1 is scheduled to take place on Friday from the Orlando, Fla. bubble.