- Kyle Kuzma on If Lakers Got Any Joy Out of Watching Clippers Choke to Nuggets
- Lakers Coach Frank Vogel Hints at Which Players He Plans to Deploy Against Nuggets
- Lakers News: LeBron James and Anthony Davis Named to All-NBA First Team
- Video: Jamal Murray Demands ‘Damn Respect’ From Doubters as Nuggets Look Towards Series vs. Lakers
- Magic Johnson Destroys Clippers for Choking Yet Again Before Western Conference Finals
- Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic Send Warning to LeBron James and Lakers After They Beat Clippers
- Vanessa Bryant Comes to LeBron James’ Defense After He’s Challenged by L.A. Sheriff
- L.A. Sheriff Boldly Challenges LeBron James to Put Money Where His Mouth Is in Regards to Cop Shootings
- LeBron James Sends Confident Message Ahead of Clippers-Nuggets Game 7
- Alex Caruso Heaps Praise on Denver Nuggets Ahead of Game 7 vs. Los Angeles Clippers
Kyle Kuzma on If Lakers Got Any Joy Out of Watching Clippers Choke to Nuggets
-
- Updated: September 16, 2020
Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma explained why he didn’t get any joy out of the Los Angeles Clippers losing to the Denver Nuggets in the second round of the NBA playoffs.
Kyle Kuzma says the Lakers didn’t get any joy out of watching the Clippers lose:
“We weren’t focused on the Clippers. We never really were.”
— Playoff Rivas (@RadRivas) September 16, 2020
The Lakers, who earned the top seed in the Western Conference, easily handled the Houston Rockets in the second round.
Despite having a 3-1 series lead, the Clippers lost three straight, getting blown out in Game 7 by the Nuggets.
While it seemed that the two Los Angeles-based teams were headed for a showdown in the Western Conference Finals, the Clippers didn’t hold up their end of the bargain.
It is not surprising that Kuzma, or the Lakers for that matter, wasn’t focused on the Clippers.
The Lakers have looked as good as advertised in the playoffs, winning eight of their 10 games.
Now, the Lakers turn their focus to Denver in the conference finals.
The Nuggets have gone to a Game 7 in both of their playoff series this year, but they are very resilient.
Game 1 is scheduled to take place on Friday from the Orlando, Fla. bubble.