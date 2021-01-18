Prior to Monday’s matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors, Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma handed Warriors superstar Stephen Curry a big compliment.

Kyle Kuzma called Steph Curry the "greatest shooter ever." — Matthew Moreno (@MMoreno1015) January 17, 2021

Throughout his career, Curry has made 2,545 3-pointers, good enough for third place on the NBA’s all-time list of 3-pointers made. Curry currently sits behind Ray Allen, who is first with 2,973 3-pointers made, and Reggie Miller, who is second with 2,560 3-pointers.

As for Kuzma, he has made 399 3-pointers throughout his career. He has also shot 33.4 percent from three for his career.

So far this season, Curry is averaging 28.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game while shooting 37.6 percent from three.

Kuzma is averaging 10.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game this season while shooting 40.0 percent from three.

The Lakers and Warriors will tip off at 7 p.m. PST on Monday.