- Kyle Kuzma gives Stephen Curry the ultimate compliment, calls him the ‘greatest shooter ever’
- Anthony Davis looks back at Kobe Bryant’s legacy as more than just a basketball player
- LeBron James says he won’t play until age 46 due to hilarious reason
- Klay Thompson looks back at linking up with Kobe Bryant, expresses how much he misses him
- Here’s a sneak peak of LeBron James in ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’
- Vanessa Bryant gets ‘real’ about grief she’s continued to go through since losing Kobe and Gianna
- Anthony Davis reveals who he thinks are top 5 shooters on Lakers, ranked
- LeBron James hilariously explains why he wishes he was Justin Timberlake this late in his career
- Video: LeBron James throws down the nasty putback dunk against the Pelicans
- Video: Anthony Davis destroys Zion Williamson at the rim during Lakers-Pelicans matchup
Kyle Kuzma gives Stephen Curry the ultimate compliment, calls him the ‘greatest shooter ever’
-
- Updated: January 18, 2021
Prior to Monday’s matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors, Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma handed Warriors superstar Stephen Curry a big compliment.
Kyle Kuzma called Steph Curry the "greatest shooter ever."
— Matthew Moreno (@MMoreno1015) January 17, 2021
Throughout his career, Curry has made 2,545 3-pointers, good enough for third place on the NBA’s all-time list of 3-pointers made. Curry currently sits behind Ray Allen, who is first with 2,973 3-pointers made, and Reggie Miller, who is second with 2,560 3-pointers.
As for Kuzma, he has made 399 3-pointers throughout his career. He has also shot 33.4 percent from three for his career.
So far this season, Curry is averaging 28.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game while shooting 37.6 percent from three.
Kuzma is averaging 10.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game this season while shooting 40.0 percent from three.
The Lakers and Warriors will tip off at 7 p.m. PST on Monday.