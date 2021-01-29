After a strong start to the 2020-21 NBA season, the Los Angeles Lakers have lost two consecutive games.

Forward Kyle Kuzma seems to be taking it in stride, as he relayed an important lesson about the regular season that Lakers assistant coach Jason Kidd taught him.

Kyle Kuzma says he's learned from Jason Kidd that the regular season is a "rehearsal" for the playoffs. This is the time where they figure out what doesn't work and won't be carried over into the postseason. — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) January 29, 2021

L.A. arguably had its worst game of the season on Thursday, when it lost to the woeful Detroit Pistons, 107-92.

Not only did the Lakers have their lowest scoring output of the season, but they fell apart down the stretch, mustering just 34 points in the second half and 14 in the fourth quarter.

While the regular season is certainly important for a team with championship aspirations like the Lakers, there is no doubt that their season this year will ultimately be defined by what they do in the postseason.

As long as the Purple and Gold remain healthy, an 18th NBA title is still a likely possibility this summer.