Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma explained that Andre Drummond’s recent struggles are because he’s lacked coaching in his NBA career.

Drummond, 27, is averaging just 9.2 points, 9.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game while shooting 45.0 percent from the field since joining the Lakers.

“I mean, it’s just a process, man,” Kuzma said. “It’s not going to happen overnight. Rome wasn’t built overnight. think for him, it’s a big adjustment. When you think about it, he’s kind of never really been coached in his career — in Detroit, in Cleveland and then coming here to a championship organization, it’s tough. It’s tough.”

Kuzma seems to be taking a shot at Drummond’s former teams, but the center also sat out a good chunk of this season while the Cleveland Cavaliers looked to trade him.

“It’s a huge difference when you’re playing basketball and winning basketball,” Kuzma said. “He’s handled it well, and it’s an adjustment period, and I think once the two big dogs get back, it’s going to be much, much easier for him because it’s going to be a lot more simplified. And you’ll see some big impact games from him down the road.”

Kuzma has been in Drummond’s position before, as the Lakers were struggling prior to LeBron James joining the team two years ago.

Last season, the Lakers won the NBA title and the entire roster got a taste of the success that James has had in his career.

Drummond will still need time to adjust, but he could be a solid player alongside James and Anthony Davis when they return from injury.