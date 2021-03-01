In recent seasons, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has been criticized for his lax defense.

But lately, he has stepped it up in that department, and as a result, teammate Kyle Kuzma feels that he should be named to an All-Defensive team.

Retweet for @KingJames all defensive team ❗️ — kuz (@kylekuzma) March 1, 2021

Several years ago, James was considered one of the game’s premier defenders, as he was a regular on an All-Defensive team.

However, he never won the Defensive Player of the Year award. In fact, he feels that he was robbed of the award during the 2012-13 season.

In L.A.’s past couple of games, the four-time MVP has been a force to be reckoned with on the defensive end.

On Friday, he had four steals and three blocked shots as the Lakers got a relatively easy win over the Portland Trail Blazers. Then on Sunday, he had two steals and two blocks in less than 25 minutes as L.A. routed the Golden State Warriors.

James may not end up on an All-Defensive team this season, but if he keeps leading the Lakers to victories while Anthony Davis is out, he may very well win his fifth MVP award.