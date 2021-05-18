On a recent episode of the “All the Smoke” podcast, veteran voices Gilbert Arenas, Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson critically analyzed former No. 1 pick Kwame Brown.

The former Los Angeles Lakers center responded by sending a scary warning to the trio of podcast speakers.

“I’mma give you feminine n—– what you been asking for,” Brown said. “You n—– been talking a lot, saying a lot of things you don’t know what the f— you talking about. So, I’m gonna address you directly @nochillgill and @stak5 fake Black Lives Matter activist ass n—- and a gangbanger that killed n—– at the same time allegedly. “Y’all get on the internet and y’all report things that make no goddamn sense. I grew up in an era where you don’t play with grown-ass men and I think both of you two gentlemen know, personally, that I’m a grown-ass man.”

Brown, 39, was the No. 1 pick in the 2001 NBA Draft.

However, the big man was never able to live up to his lottery expectations. The center averaged just 6.6 points and 5.5 rebounds per game during his career in the league. As a result, Brown is one of the most notorious lottery picks in league history.

The veteran fired a series of shots at the former NBA players for their critical commentary in a lengthy rant on YouTube.

“It’s okay to have an opinion, but it’s another thing to do what you guys are doing and then be in my face,” Brown said. “Stephen Jackson — we was teammates and I seen you crying every time Charles Oakley ’bout to slap the s— out you, so I know you.” “You really an embarrassment and I’ve been trying to stay quiet on you n—–, but I understand why they give people like you money and give people like you a platform because they want you to continue tricking these kids.”

Although Jackson and Barnes have made their podcast content go viral, they clearly have not made a fan out of Brown. In fact, the center took time to crap on their popular podcast show as well.

“Change your podcast,” Brown directed. “The new podcast is ‘these n—– want some of the goddamn smoke’ because I want all the smoke and Jack, your sensitive ass, you know that.”

Brown and Jackson played together in the NBA during the 2010-11 campaign with the Charlotte Bobcats. The team finished that season with a 34-48 record.