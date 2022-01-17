Former Los Angeles Lakers big man Kwame Brown had some choice words for superstar LeBron James and the Lakers’ struggles this season.

Brown called out James for checking the stat sheet while the Lakers were losing a game with Russell Westbrook sitting next to him.

“When I saw brother LeBron watching the stat sheet, that told me all I needed to know on why the Lakers are losing,” Brown said. “That told me all I needed to know why that team is not connected on defense. “Because I played since little league, since high school, and all the high school coaches around the world can attest to this. They would never, high school, college or whatever, they would never allow a player to watch a stat sheet on a bench. Especially while they’re losing. “What is that stat sheet teaching you? It’s not teaching you anything. I used to make sure – we lost a game, I wouldn’t let nobody on our bus touch a stat sheet. We lost. What the f— are we looking at the stats for? “So for LeBron to be looking at the stat sheet on the bench, for all you young guys out there, I’m not taking away anything from the way he plays the basketball game. He’s still great. He’s still going to go down in the history as a great player. But that was the wrong message to send. That was horrible, and none of you players should ever emulate that.”

Brown wasn’t done with his harsh criticism of James, as he went on to compare him to the great Kobe Bryant.

“Kobe Bryant would’ve never done that,” Brown said.

While Brown may have disliked James’ actions, he may have gone a little far as to assuming why James was checking the stat sheet.

The Lakers wouldn’t be anywhere without James this season, as he’s put up 28.9 points, 7.5 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game.

James has seen a lot of success in his time in the NBA, so Brown may want to dial back some of his criticism of James as the four-time champion tries to get the Lakers back on track.