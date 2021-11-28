Here’s how much Jeff Bezos donated at a gala for a charity in honor of Kobe Bryant’s widow

Billionaire Jeff Bezos, the founder and executive chairman of Amazon, reportedly donated $500,000 to the Baby 2 Baby charity founded in honor of Kobe Bryant’s widow Vanessa.

“Jeff Bezos, the world’s second-richest man, gave a donation at a star-studded Hollywood charity gala Saturday night—and reportedly got some ribbing for it,” The Daily Beast’s Blake Montgomery wrote. “The Amazon billionaire, accompanied by girlfriend Lauren Sanchez, still gifted a substantial sum to the Baby 2 Baby charity—$500,000. In all, the event reportedly raised $8.5 million, honoring Kobe Bryant’s widow, Vanessa, with its ‘Giving Tree’ award.”

Kobe Bryant, the Los Angeles Lakers legend, passed away tragically in a helicopter crash in January of last year.

It’s been a while since Kobe Bryant’s passing, but it is nice to see his family still getting the support it needs after seeing the superstar, and his daughter Gianna, pass away in the tragedy.

Kobe Bryant is by far one of the greatest players in Lakers history, as he won five NBA titles with the team and two NBA Finals MVPs.

A Hall of Famer, Bryant was selected to the All-Star team 18 times in his career, and he won the MVP award in the 2007-08 season. In his storied career, Bryant averaged 25.0 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game while shooting 44.7 percent from the field.

Bezos is one of the richest people in the world, and it is good to see he is using some of his wealth to support charitable organizations.