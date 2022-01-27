Kobe and Gianna Bryant memorialized at helicopter crash site with incredible statue

It has now been two years since Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven other individuals tragically passed away in a helicopter crash.

To memorialize the elder Bryant and his daughter, a 160-pound statue has been temporarily placed at the crash site.

A 160-pound sculpture statue was temporarily on display in Calabasas today near the crash site. It features Kobe and Gigi Bryant and the names of everyone we lost two years ago. We’ll share more info soon… pic.twitter.com/3rjtys36yq — Kobe & Gigi Bryant Murals (@kobemurals) January 27, 2022

All of the victims’ names can be found on the base of the statue.

There is no doubt that the loss of the elder Bryant has continued to impact the Lakers organization. It has also, of course, impacted his many family members and friends.

On top of that, current and former NBA stars continue to share incredible memories and tell poignant stories about their own interactions and experiences with the elder Bryant through the years. These stories and memories have managed to keep his spirit alive in many ways.

The elder Bryant is one of the most iconic Lakers players of all time. Over the course of his incredible career, the former shooting guard averaged 25.0 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game. He was an 18-time All-Star, two-time scoring champion, one-time MVP, and five-time champion. He was named the NBA Finals MVP on two separate occasions.

Accolades aside, the elder Bryant will likely most be remembered for his intense sense of competitiveness and determination to always be better. His “Mamba Mentality” has had an everlasting impact on the basketball players who looked up to him and came after him. Though he is gone, his memory will continue to live on for countless people across the globe.

Surely, this new statue will help make sure that the elder Bryant, his daughter and the others who perished in the helicopter crash are always remembered.