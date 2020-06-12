Klay Thompson Reveals Touching Gift Kobe Bryant Sent Him Before Passing

More than four months after the death of Kobe Bryant, Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson took time to acknowledge Bryant’s gift of an autographed book authored by the Los Angeles Lakers legend.

Klay Thompson reveals the gift Kobe Bryant sent him 😢 “To Klay

Rings Rings Rings Rings…” 💜💛 pic.twitter.com/bpzzI5D9Xb — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) June 12, 2020

Bryant’s book, Mamba Mentality, was published in 2018 and focuses on his approach of developing a strong work ethic and how that helped him succeed.

The success enjoyed by Bryant on the basketball court resulted in playing a major role in five NBA titles as well as two other trips to the NBA Finals.

After retiring, Bryant continued to maintain that same drive, winning an Academy Award and playing a major role in the lives of his wife, Vanessa, and their four daughters.

However, those efforts tragically ended on Jan. 26, when Kobe Bryant, his daughter, Gianna, and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash.

Thompson, like others in the NBA and across the world, was devastated by Kobe Bryant’s death. It’s clear from the gift that Thompson received from Kobe Bryant that the two were able to connect because of their success on the court and because both of their fathers were former NBA players.

During Thompson’s eight NBA seasons, he’s been a central component of three league titles won by the Warriors. Like Kobe Bryant, he’s also felt the sting of two defeats in the finals.

Though the chance to thank Kobe Bryant in person is no longer possible, Thompson made sure that his gift will be forever remembered.