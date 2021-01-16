- Klay Thompson looks back at linking up with Kobe Bryant, expresses how much he misses him
Klay Thompson looks back at linking up with Kobe Bryant, expresses how much he misses him
- Updated: January 16, 2021
Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson posted an emotional message remembering the late Kobe Bryant.
Thompson posted a photograph via Instagram of Stephen Curry and himself linking up with Bryant following a game against the Los Angeles Lakers.
Bryant passed away last January in a tragic helicopter crash.
The five-time NBA champion touched the lives of so many NBA players that looked up to him during his career. Thompson is no different, as he clearly misses having Bryant in his life.
This offseason, Thompson suffered an Achilles injury that will force him to miss his second straight season. Bryant also suffered an Achilles injury in his career, but he was able to come back and play again afterwards.
Thompson is looking to accomplish that same feat as he recovers during this season.
In his career, Thompson has been a part of three NBA championship teams and made five All-Star teams.