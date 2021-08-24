Klay Thompson dedicates lengthy post to ‘bada-s’ Kobe Bryant busting [his] a-s before tearing Achilles

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson recognized what would have been Kobe Bryant’s 43rd birthday by posting video of a huge night by Bryant that came at the expense of Thompson.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Klay Thompson (@klaythompson)

Thompson’s reference to the April 12, 2013 contest between the Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers, unfortunately, ended with Bryant tearing his Achilles.

However, despite suffering that devastating injury, Bryant finished the game with 34 points in the Lakers’ 118-116 win.

Bryant’s injury came close to the end of the 2012-13 season, which resulted in him playing in just six games the following season. He then completed two more years on the court before retiring in 2016.

Thompson no doubt has an idea of the mental anguish felt by Bryant in attempting to recover from a major injury since he’s missed the last two seasons with two separate issues.

Bryant’s injury especially hit home with Thompson last year, when he injured his Achilles last November. Given the usual recovery time of nine to 12 months, Thompson hopes to be ready sometime later this year.

Once Thompson takes the court again, it’s likely he’ll use the lessons he learned from Bryant to get back on track.