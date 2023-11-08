Videos

Kid goes after LeBron James during Lakers game: ‘You look like you sharted your pants’

LeBron James Lakers
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

A kid at the Los Angeles Lakers’ game against the Orlando Magic on Nov. 4 told Lakers star LeBron James that it looked like he “sharted” in his pants.

It’s quite the statement to attempt to throw James off of his game, but the Lakers star did not seem to be bothered by anything that the crowd was saying towards him in the clip.

The fan also kept yelling for the Lakers star to “stop flopping.” That jab certainly wasn’t as original.

Based on the heckling, it seems like this particular young fan was supporting the Magic in the game, and Orlando ended up coming out with a 19-point victory in the contest.

James had a solid game against Orlando on Nov. 4, putting up 24 points on 8-of-15 shooting from the field (2-for-5 from beyond the arc), nine rebounds, five assists and three steals. Still, it wasn’t enough for the Lakers to win the game.

Los Angeles has already played both of its games against the Magic this season, as the team beat Orlando in Los Angeles on Oct. 30. In that matchup, James scored a season-low 19 points.

Even though he’s in his 21st season, the four-time champion is still putting up extremely impressive numbers for the Lakers. James is averaging 25.3 points, 8.4 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game while shooting 56.1 percent from the field and 32.5 percent from beyond the arc.

A 19-time All-Star, James is one of the most polarizing figures in the NBA, so it’s no surprising to hear a young fan heckle him during a game.

It just goes to show how focused James is when he’s on the floor, and it’s a big reason why he’s been able to maintain such a high level of play over his NBA career.

While the Lakers don’t have another matchup with the Magic in the regular season, there’s a chance they could end up facing them in the NBA Finals – if both teams make it there. Orlando isn’t expected to be a title contender just yet, but the team could end up surprising the league if it makes the playoffs.

If that scenario does somehow come to fruition, James may have to deal with more than just a young fan trying to get him off his game.

