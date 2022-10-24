Kevin Garnett sends prayers to Russell Westbrook amid Lakers guard’s struggles

Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook has had a rough stretch to start the 2022-23 season.

While he has had some solid moments, his overall production hasn’t been good, particularly from a shooting standpoint.

So far, the 33-year-old is averaging 10.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game while shooting just 28.9 percent from the field and 8.3 percent from beyond the arc.

The Lakers are 0-3, and they’re going to have a hard time winning games if Westbrook doesn’t turn things around. The veteran is certainly dealing with a lot of pressure, and he is likely aware of all of the outside noise being directed at him.

One person who seems to have his back is Boston Celtics legend Kevin Garnett. The Hall of Famer recently offered some wise words for Westbrook.

“I’ma pray for him, man,” Garnett said. “Russ, man, hold your head, man. I know how this s— can be, man. It’s a long year. Whatever you gotta do, man, find your love, and find your passions.”

Last season, Westbrook’s fit with the Lakers seemed to be the biggest reason he had a down year. This season, fit still seems to be an issue, but aside from that, he seems to be struggling in a way that he wasn’t in the 2021-22 campaign.

Of course, the season is still young, and it’s not too late for the nine-time All-Star to turn things around. With just three games in the books, Westbrook is certainly hoping that his current struggles are only temporary.

As for the Lakers, they’re in the midst of a very treacherous stretch. The team is winless and could remain without a victory for several more games considering L.A.’s upcoming schedule.

The Lakers’ next eight games will come against teams with winning records. Victories are going to be hard to come by for the squad, but Los Angeles needs to find a way to get in the win column (ideally multiple times) before its record becomes too far gone.

Westbrook and his team will be back in action on Wednesday for a matchup against the Denver Nuggets. A strong performance from the 2017 MVP would certainly be a step in the right direction for all involved parties.