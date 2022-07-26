Kevin Garnett puzzled after learning that Rasheed Wallace will no longer join Lakers coaching staff

Earlier this offseason, it was reported that new Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham planned to add former NBA big man Rasheed Wallace to his coaching staff.

That changed on Monday, however, when it was reported that the plan had been called off. Wallace is no longer expected to join the team.

Former NBA superstar Kevin Garnett took to social media to express his surprise at the update. He added that he thought the hire would have been a great one for the Lakers.

Wallace made a name for himself during his career by being a big man who could stretch the floor. In fact, he’s often regarded as someone who helped create the new style of NBA big men, who can do a lot more than just grab rebounds and score in the paint.

He shot 33.6 percent from beyond the arc during his NBA playing days.

He was a four-time All-Star during his career and won a championship with the Detroit Pistons in 2004. In his career, he averaged 14.4 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game.

Wallace would have been a great coach to work alongside Lakers star Anthony Davis, who is known as one of the most talented big men in the NBA today. Wallace surely would have helped Davis improve upon the many strengths in his game.

While the news is certainly a bit confusing, Lakers fans probably shouldn’t worry about it too much. Surely, Ham still has a plan to help the Lakers overcome their horrible 2021-22 NBA season and build toward a more successful 2022-23 campaign.