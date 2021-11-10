Kevin Garnett admits he’s ‘often wondered’ what playing with Kobe Bryant on Lakers would’ve been like

Kevin Garnett had a fantastic career in the NBA in which he averaged 17.8 points, 10.0 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game.

In an extensive profile with GQ‘s Michael Pina, Garnett admitted that he’s often wondered what it would have been like to play with Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant.

“I’ve often wondered what playing with [Kobe] would’ve been like,” said Garnett. “Beside [Kobe], you know? What would we have been like? If playing with [Paul Pierce] was like this, then playing with [Kobe] would’ve been like what?”

In 2007, Garnett was traded from the Minnesota Timberwolves to the Boston Celtics.

Initially, he was doubtful about going to Boston. Part of that doubt came from Garnett wanting to speak with Bryant before any final decision. The Lakers were one of the teams on Garnett’s list of preferred destinations.

“I needed to have a conversation with him,” said Garnett of Bryant. “I couldn’t talk to Phil [Jackson, then coach of the Lakers] or none of that. I’m not a phone guy, you know what I’m saying? But it’s [Kobe], you know what I’m saying? It was just kind of water under the bridge. At least it felt like that.”

Garnett was unable to speak with Bryant because the Lakers star was touring China for Nike at the time. The 15-time All-Star revealed the first conversation that he had with Bryant after being traded to the Celtics.

“‘YO, MAN, YOU WAS TRYING TO GET IN CONTACT WITH ME?’ ‘Man, get the f— outta here.’ ‘NAH, NAH, I’M SERIOUS, MAN. I GOT THIS S— LATE, MAN. DAMN MAN.’ ‘It’s all good.’ ‘NAH, IT AIN’T GOOD, YOU IN THAT WRONG COLOR, MAN. WHAT THE F—, MAN. HOW YOU GONNA GO TO BOSTON OF ALL PLACES.’ ‘Man, nah, you gotta chill.’”

The Lakers wound up acquiring Pau Gasol in 2008 and made it to three straight NBA Finals from 2008 to 2010. Los Angeles and Boston faced off in the NBA Finals in 2008 and 2010 with the teams each winning one series.

One can only wonder what a duo of Bryant and Garnett would have been able to accomplish together in the NBA.