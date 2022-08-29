Former NBA player Olden Polynice told what appears to be a fabricated story about Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash and guard Kyrie Irving, and Nets star Kevin Durant wasn’t having it.

Polynice appeared to get fooled by a fake report and claimed that Irving told Nash at a party that Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant deserved to win MVP the two seasons that Nash did.

Nash won the MVP award in back-to-back seasons, beating out Bryant and others both seasons. Bryant eventually earned a league MVP award in the 2007-08 season.

Durant rightfully called out Polynice for spreading the fake story, saying that the former NBA player told a “generational lie.”

Olden after he dropped that generational lie https://t.co/XpPbBiXYrk pic.twitter.com/vGCQF2OSIo — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) August 29, 2022

Polynice fired back at Durant, seemingly trying to save face by claiming the story was legitimate. The two-time NBA champ quickly shot him down.

There was no truth in what u said. U have no impact on anything Olden. Enjoy retirement lol https://t.co/XLreomiv12 — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) August 29, 2022

It’s certainly an unnecessary situation, as Polynice simply didn’t do his due diligence when researching the story about Irving and Nash. It appears it was completely fabricated, and Durant’s reaction is another testament to that.

This offseason has been a wild one for Brooklyn, as Durant requested a trade from the franchise before ultimately deciding to return to the team.

Now, with Durant, Irving and Ben Simmons all under contract for the 2022-23 season, the Nets are hoping to make a run to the NBA Finals after a disappointing first-round exit in last season’s playoffs.

As long as Durant is on the roster, the Nets are going to be one of the best teams in the NBA, as the two-time NBA Finals MVP is one of the greatest scorers in league history.

Durant, a 12-time All-Star, averaged 29.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game while shooting 51.8 percent from the field and 38.3 percent from beyond the arc last season for Brooklyn.

Even though Durant requested a trade, it appears that he and the Nets are ready to put that behind them and focus on bringing a title to Brooklyn.