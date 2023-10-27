Lakers News

Kevin Durant’s intriguing comments on LeBron James coaching the Lakers in their win vs. the Suns

Zach Stevens
Zach Stevens
3 Min Read
LeBron James Phoenix Suns

The Los Angeles Lakers looked to be on their way to their second straight loss to start the new NBA season on Thursday against the Phoenix Suns. But they fought back from a double-digit deficit to earn an ugly 100-95 win at Crypto.com Arena.

Kevin Durant scored 39 points in the Suns’ defeat and did all he can to try to help his team secure the win. But in the end, there was too much LeBron James, who asserted himself and led the way in the fourth quarter. James had just 11 points entering the final period, but ended with 21 and came up with huge bucket after huge bucket to lead his team down the stretch.

Afterward, Durant noted that James led not just by example but also by coaching his teammates.

“He was pretty much coaching the team on how to guard certain actions,” said Durant. “… It’s always a battle playing high IQ players like that.”

For three quarters, the Lakers were outclassed by a shorthanded Suns team that was without Bradley Beal and Devin Booker. They looked flat, both in terms of effort and emotion, and they had trouble manufacturing points outside of fast breaks and early offense situations.

Through three quarters, Phoenix led by 12 points, and the Purple and Gold seemingly couldn’t throw a pea into the Pacific Ocean. But they got back to basics — somewhat — in the fourth quarter by controlling the paint and getting to loose balls.

Los Angeles didn’t win the game the way it would’ve likely preferred to — by running teams out of the gym and dominating. But James set the tone by attacking the basket down the stretch after a somewhat lackluster first three quarters. He finished with 21 points, eight rebounds and nine assists while also helping out on the defensive end with a couple of steals and blocked shots.

Meanwhile, Anthony Davis got back to his old self with 30 points, 12 rebounds, three steals and three blocks, with lots of his production coming in the second half. Newcomers Christian Wood and Gabe Vincent also pitched in by hitting the boards, fighting for loose balls and forcing misses and miscues on defense.

Despite head coach Darvin Ham saying James will essentially be on a minutes restriction, the four-time MVP played 35 minutes on Thursday. He didn’t look tired down the stretch, and he will have two full days of rest before L.A.’s next game at the Sacramento Kings on Sunday.

TAGGED: , , ,
Share This Article
By Zach Stevens
Zach has always had a profound love and respect for the Lakers that has inspired him to write about the franchise. He has a great deal of admiration for LeBron James, and his overall knowledge about the NBA has made him a solid addition to the Lakers Daily staff.

Lakers Daily Buzz

LeBron James, Austin Reaves and Anthony Davis
Recapping the Lakers’ wildly successful offseason and an in-depth preview of the upcoming 2023-24 NBA campaign
Editorials
Anthony Davis
3 reasons signing Anthony Davis to max extension will elevate Lakers to even greater heights
Editorials
Kyrie Irving and LeBron James
How the Lakers could realistically complete a sign-and-trade deal for Kyrie Irving
Editorials
Anthony Davis and Nikola Jokic
5 keys for the Lakers to beat the Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals
Editorials

Lakers News

LeBron James Lakers
Austin Reaves’ candid reaction to Lakers’ plan to limit LeBron James to just 29 minutes per game
Lakers News
LeBron James Lakers
George Karl rips Lakers’ number of championships over last 15 years: ‘2020 bubble rings don’t count’
Lakers News
LeBron James Lakers
Darvin Ham offers details on LeBron James’ workload for Lakers moving forward
Lakers News
LeBron James and Aaron Gordon
Report: Lakers had 3 objectives this offseason they feel they addressed after series loss to Nuggets
Lakers News
Lost your password?