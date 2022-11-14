Kevin Durant says LeBron James is a top 2 or 3 player ever

Though LeBron James did not suit up for the Los Angeles Lakers’ win over the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday, the four-time MVP was still the recipient of a major compliment from Nets star Kevin Durant following the game.

Durant made it clear that he is of the mind that James is a top two or three player of all time.

Kevin Durant on LeBron James: "One of the Top 2, Top 3 players to ever play the game." pic.twitter.com/cNpqtCqhwH — HoopsHype (@hoopshype) November 14, 2022

While Durant was chatting about James in the postgame presser, it was James’ star teammate Anthony Davis that pushed the Lakers to their third win of the season. He finished with an impressive 37 points and 18 rebounds in the 116-103 win.

There aren’t that many to pick from at the moment, but the Lakers win over the Nets was arguably the team’s best win of the season so far. Though the Nets got out to a slow start in the season, they have won four of their last six games.

Hopefully, the win is a sign that things are starting to click for the Lakers. Though L.A. is still just 3-10 on the season, the win on Sunday marked the beginning of a seven-game stretch with a lot of winnable games. They’ll face the San Antonio Spurs three times as well as the Detroit Pistons, Phoenix Suns and Indiana Pacers.

A strong run in those games could breath new life into the Lakers campaign.

As for James, he is currently dealing with a strained adductor. So far this season, he’s played in 10 games. Though he’s having another solid season statistically, averaging 24.9 points, 8.8 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game, he is definitely starting to show his age a bit more.

His scoring average this season is his lowest since his rookie season.

Still, the Lakers are obviously far better with him on the floor than they are with him off it. Hopefully, he’ll be able to work himself back onto the court in the coming days. He’ll have a long stretch to rehab without having to worry about missing any games.

The Lakers are currently on the first day of a four-day break and won’t take the court again until Friday when they host Detroit.