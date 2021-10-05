- Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook, other NBA superstars in awe of Nike’s incredible LeBron James Innovation Center
Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook, other NBA superstars in awe of Nike’s incredible LeBron James Innovation Center
- Updated: October 4, 2021
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James shared photos of Nike’s LeBron James Innovation Center that pays homage to the four-time NBA champion.
The photos, which James shared on Instagram, drew plenty of reactions from his NBA peers.
Kevin Durant, Jared Dudley, Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beal were all active in showing James love on his post of the building.
James, 36, is one of the most influential players in NBA history and has made his mark on the game in several ways.
The four-time champion has appeared in nine of the last 11 NBA Finals, and he brought a title back to Los Angeles in the 2019-20 season.
It’s great to see him honored with such an exclusive building for all of his on-court achievements as well as the brand he has built for himself.
James averaged 25.0 points, 7.7 rebounds and 7.8 assists per game while shooting 51.3 percent from the field and 36.5 percent from beyond the arc last season.
He still can play at an MVP-caliber level, and the Lakers are hoping that he can lead them to another NBA Finals berth in the 2021-22 season.