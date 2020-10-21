Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant missed the 2019-20 season as he was dealing with a ruptured Achilles.

However, it didn’t stop him from watching Los Angeles Lakers guard Rajon Rondo and superstar LeBron James.

Durant explained how Rondo and James break down defenses with ease.

James and Rondo are two of the best passers in the NBA, and their passing is a huge reason why the Lakers won the 2020 NBA Finals.

James, who led the NBA in assists per game this season with 10.2, is one of the most gifted passers in NBA history.

Couple that with Rondo, who averages 8.3 assists per game for his career, and you have two elite playmakers.

Durant explained that in a zone defense, Rondo and James are waiting for the defense to react so they can find the opening for a great pass.

The Lakers used this to their advantage all season and against the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals when they played zone.

Hopefully, the Lakers can continue to find success through their two star floor generals.