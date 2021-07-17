- Kevin Durant includes 2 Lakers as chooses 5 active players he would include in his starting 5
Kevin Durant includes 2 Lakers as chooses 5 active players he would include in his starting 5
- Updated: July 16, 2021
Along with former Dallas Mavericks star Dirk Nowitzki and Los Angeles Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant will be on the cover of NBA 2K22.
Durant was asked who he would choose to be on a team in the video game, and he included two current Lakers.
View this post on Instagram
“I always get in trouble when asked these types of questions because I’m going to forget somebody,” replied Durant. “There’s so many great players. But off the top if I had to go five, I’d go Kyrie [Irving], James [Harden], myself, LeBron [James] and Anthony Davis.”
Durant, of course, has the great fortune of playing with Irving and Harden on the Nets right now.
The former Golden State Warriors superstar is certainly familiar with James, as the two have faced off in the NBA Finals three times.
If the Nets and Lakers stay healthy, and especially if the Lakers successfully reload, a fourth James-Durant matchup for the NBA title could happen next summer.
One could argue that a backcourt of Irving and Harden would be too weak defensively to get the job done.
However, if the five players Durant mentioned were playing in NBA 2K22 and not in real life, it would be hard for another team to defeat them.