Kevin Durant has 1 question for LeBron James after watching him wear part of Wendell Carter Jr.’s glasses

During the Los Angeles Lakers’ matchup with the Orlando Magic on Sunday, Magic youngster Wendell Carter Jr. had his glasses broken after they were hit by the ball.

Part of the glasses wound up right in front of Lakers superstar LeBron James, who took the opportunity to try them on.

Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant saw the funny video and reacted on Instagram.

James put together a vintage performance against the Magic, as he posted a dominant triple-double. He racked up 30 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists while shooting 12-for-20 from the field and 3-for-7 from deep.

On the season, the 17-time All-Star is now averaging 26.3 points, 6.1 rebounds and 7.1 assists per contest. He’s shooting 50.6 percent from the field and 35.2 percent from beyond the arc.

Age is clearly just a number to James, who’s still going strong at 36 years old. He’s doing everything in his power to turn things around for the 2021-22 Lakers.

Los Angeles has won two straight games, but until the team puts together a long stretch of quality basketball, the doubters probably aren’t going to go away. The team is going to have chances to beat some quality opponents throughout the month of December, so that should provide NBA fans with several opportunities to evaluate the Lakers’ title hopes.

Los Angeles’ next game will come on Wednesday against the Dallas Mavericks on the road. A victory in that contest would give the Lakers three straight wins. So far this season, the Lakers haven’t been able to put together a win streak of more than three games.