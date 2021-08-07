Kevin Durant, Draymond Green and several other stars from Team USA sent a message to Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James after winning the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

Team USA shouted out LeBron on the way to pick up their gold medals 😂 (via @Money23Green) pic.twitter.com/etxZrEkTXL — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 7, 2021

James quickly responded to the message, showing his full support for the squad.

It was a rocky summer at times for Team USA, as the squad lost some alarming games and didn’t play at a high level right off the bat. However, the team was able to turn things around en route to a gold medal.

In the gold medal game, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant stole the show. He scored 29 points on 9-for 18 shooting, adding six rebounds and three assists along the way.

Although James wasn’t part of this year’s Team USA squad, it appears that he was still on the minds of several of the players.

James and the Lakers are looking to bounce back in the 2021-22 season after their 2020-21 campaign did not live up to expectations. With some of the additions the team has made this offseason, it looks like another title run could be in the cards.