The Los Angeles Lakers have lost three of their last four games.

With Anthony Davis currently out with a calf injury, much of the load has fallen onto LeBron James’ shoulders.

While James has proven throughout his legendary NBA career that he can certainly lead a team to success, teammate Kentavious Caldwell-Pope recently admitted that the Lakers are asking a lot of the four-time MVP right now.

“I feel like the last couple games that’s been happening, putting a lot on Bron,” Caldwell-Pope said after the Lakers’ loss to the Miami Heat on Saturday night. “We already know what we’re going to get out of him. So all the rest of us, we’ve got to continue to just play hard and just play basketball and not worry about anything else.”

He went on to mention some specific ways in which the supporting cast around James has to step up during Davis’ absence.

“We try to help him out as much as possible, and we want to do it as perfect as possible, as we can,” said Caldwell-Pope, one of only three Lakers to make more shots than he missed against the Heat. “We try to help him out, we try not to make too much mistakes when we’re on the floor with him or even running a play with him, just to give him some help. We do ask Bron for a lot; he gives us a lot each and every game. “It’s up to us as far as like role players and ‘next man up’ mentality, we’ve got to be ready and locked in.”

James had an uncharacteristically quiet night versus the Heat despite the fact that he finished with near triple-double of 19 points, nine rebounds and nine assists.

Caldwell-Pope finished with 11 points, four assists and three boards.

Kyle Kuzma scored a team-high 23 points on 8-of-21 shooting from the field.

The Lakers have an easier matchup coming up next against the 10-17 Washington Wizards. However, the Wizards are on a four-game winning streak.

James and company will have to bring their best to get the win in that matchup.