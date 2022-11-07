Kentavious Caldwell-Pope on current state of Lakers and LeBron James: ‘I don’t think I see that spark in Bron’

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has stood the test of time in a way that few other athletes ever have. James is in his 20th NBA season, and he’s still one of the most exciting players in all of basketball.

However, the 37-year-old hasn’t exactly looked like his best self so far this season. He’s averaging just 24.3 points per game, his lowest mark since his rookie season.

Moreover, his efficiency is way down, as he’s shooting just 44.7 percent from the field and 21.0 percent from beyond the arc. Those marks are also his lowest since his rookie season.

The Lakers are struggling overall, as they hold a disappointing record of 2-7. The team is digging itself a big hole in the early stages of the 2022-23 season.

It seems like former Laker Kentavious Caldwell-Pope wants to see things turn around for James and the Lakers.

“Just watching the games, it just looks like there’s no basketball over there,” Caldwell-Pope told ESPN. “It’s just playing pickup. It’s hard to watch sometimes. So from me to him, just get the team together, and I just want to see that spark in him again. I don’t think I see that spark in Bron. So, hopefully, he can get it back.”

James has already been dealing with some ailments this season, including a virus that kept him bedridden for three days and a sore left foot. It’s possible those factors have played a role in his slow start to the season.

Regardless, his struggles certainly haven’t done the Lakers any favors. The team seemingly solved perhaps its biggest problem from last season by moving Russell Westbrook to the bench after a few games this season, but L.A. is now dealing with other issues.

The Lakers have a lot of work to do if they want to get back in the playoff conversation in the Western Conference. Fortunately, the NBA season is still very young.

L.A. will be in action on Monday against a pesky Utah Jazz team. That will be the first of four games for the Lakers this week. They’ll also play the Los Angeles Clippers, Sacramento Kings and Brooklyn Nets.

The squad could really use a strong week. If the Lakers were to suddenly flip a switch and put together a 4-0 week, they’d be right back in the thick of things with a 6-7 record.