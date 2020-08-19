Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Danny Green Get Crucified on Instagram After Embarrassing Performances

The Los Angeles Lakers lost Game 1 of the playoffs to the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday.

Following the 100-93 loss, Lakers starters Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Danny Green got crushed on Instagram.

Let’s check in on KCP’s comment section on Instagram pic.twitter.com/E6IMzQY2zz — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) August 19, 2020

Lakers fans are destroying Danny Green’s comment section on Instagram 😅 pic.twitter.com/DUBYHJM7rg — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) August 19, 2020

Caldwell-Pope, 27, put up just one point on 0-of-9 shooting in 29 minutes for the Lakers. He missed every shot he took except for one free throw.

The shooting guard is averaging 9.3 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game this season.

As for Green, he played better than Caldwell-Pope. The sharpshooter collected 10 points and two rebounds on 4-of-12 shooting from the field.

The two-time champion is one of the veterans the Lakers are counting on to step up in the the playoffs. Yet, the subpar performance from Green didn’t help the Lakers grab the victory at all.

Superstar LeBron James was the only Laker who provided outstanding production on Tuesday.

The All-Star put up 23 points, 17 boards and 16 assists in 41 minutes of action. However, he will need more of his teammates’ help if the Lakers want to win a title this season.

The Lakers and Trail Blazers participate in Game 2 of their thrilling series on Thursday.