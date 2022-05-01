Kent Bazemore’s response when asked if he wants to run it back with the Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers’ 2021-22 season did not go as planned.

Injuries and chemistry issues plagued the squad all season long, and when all was said and done, L.A. didn’t even make the postseason.

The hope is that the 2022-23 campaign will be different. In order for that to be the case, however, the Lakers are likely going to have to make some major changes to their roster this summer.

Kent Bazemore’s future with the team is certainly up in the air, as the veteran is a free agent this offseason. He recently spoke about the idea of returning to L.A.

“What I’ll say is nothing ain’t much better than being a Laker, right?” Bazemore said. “So, getting to see Kob numbers on the wall every day I went to practice was good inspiration for me. … There’s nothing like it, man.”

Bazemore was then asked if there’s still some appeal for him to return to the team, and he said there “for sure” is.

The 32-year-old had a pretty forgettable 2021-22 season. He saw action in just 39 games and averaged merely 3.4 points and 1.8 rebounds per contest. Efficiency was a struggle for him along the way, as he shot 32.4 percent from the field.

For his career, Bazemore averages 8.2 points and 3.2 rebounds per game on 41.3 percent shooting from the field and 35.6 percent shooting from beyond the arc.

He’d certainly love to be part of a contending team next season, as he’s still looking to win his first NBA title. The North Carolina native has played for five teams so far in his NBA career.

Time will tell which direction the Lakers go in this offseason. There’s no doubt that the team has a lot of work to do.