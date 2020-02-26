Report: LeBron James Actually Considering Running for President of United States

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has long been lauded for his leadership skills, and it looks like he may want to take those talents to a higher level.

On a recent episode of “Skip and Shannon: Undisputed,” Skip Bayless said that James is seriously considering running for president of the United States.

This comes on the heels of DeMarcus Cousins mentioning on the podcast “All the Smoke” that he has encouraged James to run for president.

James may have no political experience, but celebrities who have never held office previously have run for office (and won) in the past.

Ronald Reagan set this precedent when he became the governor of California in 1968, following a mildly successful film career. Reagan later ascended to the presidency in 1980.

It certainly hasn’t hurt that James has spoken out for progressive political causes in recent years.

Since coming to the Lakers in July 2018, many speculated that James took his talents to L.A. for its off-the-court opportunities.

Playing in the nation’s second largest market could no doubt raise his visibility enough to make a run for the highest office in the land a viable option for him.