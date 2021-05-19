- Kenny Smith declares Stephen Curry is best player in world over LeBron James
- Updated: May 19, 2021
LeBron James and Stephen Curry have a big rivalry and have faced off against each other four separate times in the NBA Finals.
On Wednesday night, they will add another chapter to that rivalry, as the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors will battle each other for a spot in the 2021 NBA Playoffs.
James and Curry are widely regarded as two of the best players in the world, but analyst Kenny Smith has revealed who he believes is the best player in the world right now.
Kenny is taking Steph over LeBron 👀 pic.twitter.com/6BKsbBScFx
— ESPN (@espn) May 19, 2021
Curry is coming off a spectacular regular season as he averaged 32.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game while shooting 48.2 percent from the field and 42.1 percent from three.
As for James, he averaged 25.0 points, 7.7 rebounds and 7.8 assists per game in 45 total regular season games.
Only time will tell who comes out victorious in the highly anticipated game on Wednesday night.