Kendrick Perkins says Kyrie Irving is more skilled than Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant and Hakeem Olajuwon

While Kyrie Irving is a polarizing figure in the NBA, no one doubts his immense skill.

For years, the Brooklyn Nets star has been considered one of the most skilled players to ever play the game. During a recent television program appearance, former NBA big man Kendrick Perkins went so far as to say that Irving is more talented that Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, as well as all-time greats Michael Jordan and Hakeem Olajuwon.

“He is the most skilled player to ever play the game,” Perkins said. “And it is no disrespect to Michael Jordan. It is no disrespect to the late great Kobe Bryant. It is no disrespect to Olajuwon and a lot of others. But when you look at what Kyrie doing, how he does it. It’s not what he do, it’s how he do it.”

There’s no question that it is a strong statement, but there are likely plenty of NBA fans who would agree with Perkins.

One player who has intimate knowledge of just how talented Irving is is current Lakers superstar LeBron James. Long before James joined the Lakers, he dominated the Eastern Conference with Irving on his side. With the Cleveland Cavaliers, the two stars led the Cavs to multiple NBA Finals appearances and one championship.

In the 2016 NBA Finals, Irving shot one of the most iconic and important 3-pointers in the history of the league.

Now, Irving is on the Nets. This season, he and teammate Kevin Durant will look to bring a title to Brooklyn.