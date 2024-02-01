Lakers News

Kendrick Perkins leaves Anthony Davis and Stephen Curry off his NBA All-Star ballot

Peter Dewey
Peter Dewey
3 Min Read
Stephen Curry and Anthony Davis
Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Former NBA player and current ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins left Los Angeles Lakers superstar Anthony Davis and Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry off his picks for All-Star reserves this season.

Perkins had Domantas Sabonis, Kawhi Leonard, Karl-Anthony Towns, De’Aaron Fox, Anthony Edwards, Devin Booker and Paul George on his ballot as reserves.

It’s surprising to see Davis and Curry off of Perkins’ list, as ESPN’s Brian Windhorst had both players on. It seems like Perkins chose Fox and Towns over the two players, as those are the only ones on his list that differ from Windhorst.

Davis has not made an All-Star team since the 2020-21 season, but part of that is due to injuries. Davis appeared in just 40 games in the 2021-22 season and 56 games in the 2022-23 season.

Curry, on the other hand, has been a perennial All-Star since the 2013-14 season. The only season since then that Curry missed the All-Star Game came in the 2019-20 campaign when he was held to just five games due to injury.

Davis has been much healthier this season than past years, as he’s already played in 46 of the Lakers’ 49 games. The star big man is averaging 24.9 points, 12.1 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 55.4 percent from the field and 31.5 percent from beyond the arc.

It seems like Perkins may be valuing teams with better records with his picks, as Towns and Fox both are on teams ahead of Curry and Davis in the standings at this point in the season.

Curry’s Warriors are currently outside of the play-in tournament picture with a 20-24 record (placing them in the No. 12 spot in the Western Conference).

Still, Curry has played at a high level, averaging 27.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game while shooting 45.5 percent from the field and 40.9 percent from 3-point range.

While Perkins may not have either star amongst his picks, it doesn’t really matter in the grand scheme of things.

The NBA’s head coaches vote on the 14 reserves added to the All-Star rosters, so Perkins will not get a say in who gets selected in either conference. Hopefully, Lakers fans will get a chance to see Davis make the game this season.

TAGGED: , , , ,
Share This Article
By Peter Dewey
Peter is a graduate of Quinnipiac University where he covered the MAAC and college basketball for three years. He has worked for NBC Sports, the Connecticut Sun and the Meriden Record-Journal covering basketball and other major sports. Follow him on Twitter @peterdewey2.

Lakers Daily Buzz

Kobe Bryant Lakers
Looking back: 5 lessons Kobe Bryant taught us about life and basketball
Editorials
Alex Caruso Chicago Bulls
5 reasons the Lakers need to make a trade for Alex Caruso as soon as possible
Editorials
Anthony Davis and Rui Hachimura
Here’s the 5-man lineup that Darvin Ham should be closing games with for the 2023-24 Lakers
Editorials
LeBron James, Austin Reaves and Anthony Davis
Recapping the Lakers’ wildly successful offseason and an in-depth preview of the upcoming 2023-24 NBA campaign
Editorials

Lakers News

Taurean Prince and Darvin Ham
O’Shea Jackson Jr. destroys Darvin Ham, Taurean Prince amid Lakers struggles
Lakers News
Christian Wood Lakers
Christian Wood in apparent disbelief after Darvin Ham’s latest starting 5 change
Lakers News
Dillon Brooks and Jarred Vanderbilt
Lakers player says Dillon Brooks called Jarred Vanderbilt a ‘p—y’ during Rockets game run-in
Lakers News
D'Angelo Russell and Andrew Wiggins
D’Angelo Russell gets fined by NBA for unsportsmanlike act after Steph Curry shot attempt
Lakers News
Lost your password?